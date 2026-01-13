Michael Brennan betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Michael Brennan of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-64-68-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|67-65-64-66
|-22
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.668
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date stats are available for Brennan for the 2026 season.
- In his past five tournaments, Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.492, indicating solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.668 over his last five starts demonstrates overall positive performance across all aspects of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
