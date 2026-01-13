PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Michael Brennan betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Michael Brennan of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-64-68-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5969-68-70-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship167-65-64-66-22--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.668

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date stats are available for Brennan for the 2026 season.
    • In his past five tournaments, Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.492, indicating solid performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.668 over his last five starts demonstrates overall positive performance across all aspects of his game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

