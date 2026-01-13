Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Hubbard's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|2024
|T57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2022
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2021
|T32
|66-68-66-68
|-12
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|63-66-73-63
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|66-68-74-68
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T35
|--
|--
|11.511
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.446
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard recorded a positive 0.259 mark in his past five starts, showing strength in his iron play.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement in his short game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
