PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
57M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2168-67-70-65-10
    2024T5770-67-70-67-6
    2023MC68-71-1
    2022MC70-69-1
    2021T3266-68-66-68-12

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3470-63-66-69-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-68-74-67-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-70-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3871-68-70-73-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT363-66-73-63-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6166-68-74-68-84.200
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT35----11.511

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.446

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hubbard recorded a positive 0.259 mark in his past five starts, showing strength in his iron play.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting an area for improvement in his short game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Matti Schmid betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    John Parry betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW