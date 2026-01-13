PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
46M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan reacts on the third green during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he claimed victory in 2022 with a score of 23-under. The Japanese golfer will tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 looking to recapture that winning form in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1667-69-67-66-11
    2024T3070-68-67-66-9
    2023T4868-69-65-71-7
    2022166-65-63-63-23
    2021T1966-65-66-68-15

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 23-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2072-68-69-67-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship2969-69-76-69+3--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2669-64-76-73+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1970-66-67-67-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1674-69-68-66-766.143
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1367-66-70-67-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.231

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama averaged 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.425 in his past five starts demonstrates strong short game skills.
    • Matsuyama struggled on the greens in his recent tournaments, posting a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

