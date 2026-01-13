Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 03: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan reacts on the third green during the second round of The Sentry 2025 at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 03, 2025 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he claimed victory in 2022 with a score of 23-under. The Japanese golfer will tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 looking to recapture that winning form in the 2026 tournament.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-11
|2024
|T30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|2023
|T48
|68-69-65-71
|-7
|2022
|1
|66-65-63-63
|-23
|2021
|T19
|66-65-66-68
|-15
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 23-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|69-64-76-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|70-66-67-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|74-69-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.231
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama averaged 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.425 in his past five starts demonstrates strong short game skills.
- Matsuyama struggled on the greens in his recent tournaments, posting a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.