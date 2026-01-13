Davis Riley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Davis Riley missed the cut at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Riley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|2022
|T20
|65-66-69-67
|-13
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for twentieth at 13-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|75-63-74-68
|-8
|3.150
Riley's recent performances
- Riley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 4-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -1.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.058
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.697 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Riley has averaged -0.578, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, which represents a relative strength in his recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
