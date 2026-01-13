PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley missed the cut at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Riley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-71+7
    2022T2065-66-69-67-13

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for twentieth at 13-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-66-75-66-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6775-63-74-68-83.150

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 4-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -1.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.058

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.697 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Riley has averaged -0.578, showing room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, which represents a relative strength in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

