J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 13: J.J. Spaun of the United States watches an approach shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Spaun finished tied for third at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on capturing his first Sony Open in Hawaii title.
Spaun's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2023
|T12
|66-64-71-67
|-12
|2022
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2021
|MC
|71-66
|-3
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|73-71-66-63
|-7
|90
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|1
|66-72-69-72
|-1
|750
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.793
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spaun delivered a strong 0.612 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Spaun recorded a -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments, indicating an area for potential improvement.
- Overall, Spaun has averaged 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
