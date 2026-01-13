J.J. Spaun betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 1-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.