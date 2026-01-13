Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 12, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with an opportunity to make his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, where he posted a score of 12-over.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.531
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.241 in his past five tournaments, indicating he lost ground to the field from the tee box.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet had a -0.159 mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.230 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. However, his putting showed promise with a positive 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.