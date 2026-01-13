PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
37M AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays a shot from the 11th tee during the third round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays a shot from the 11th tee during the third round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 13, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Marcelo Rozo has not competed in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years and will tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 for the 2026 tournament. The tournament offers a $9.1 million purse and will be contested on the 7,044-yard, par-70 layout in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Rozo at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This marks Rozo's first time competing in the Sony Open in Hawaii in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Rozo's recent performances

    • Rozo has no recorded top finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.240

    Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Rozo averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.113 over his last five starts shows room for improvement in his iron play.
    • Rozo's putting has been a relative strength, as evidenced by his positive 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

