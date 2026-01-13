PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
17M AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole on Day One of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 04, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole on Day One of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 04, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Christo Lamprecht has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-71+5--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 5-over.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has an average of -0.915 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.814

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.158 in his past five tournaments, showing positive performance in this category.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lamprecht struggled with a -0.915 mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing improvement in his putting game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

