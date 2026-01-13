PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
William Mouw betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    William Mouw missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Mouw's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-70E

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-65-64-68-16--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4067-70-70-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1868-69-75-63-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-71-71-515.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenT766-66-66-67-1985
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship167-73-69-61-10300
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3467-69-68-71-1319
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Mouw has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.003

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Mouw delivered a 0.088 mark.
    • On the greens, Mouw posted a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

