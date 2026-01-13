William Mouw betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
William Mouw missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Mouw's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|E
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-65-64-68
|-16
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|67-70-70-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|68-69-75-63
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
|15.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
|85
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
|300
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.003
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.109 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Mouw delivered a 0.088 mark.
- On the greens, Mouw posted a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
