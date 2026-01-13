PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Rafael Campos has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, shooting 1-under in 2025 and 2021. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first weekend at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Campos' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-72-1
    2021MC69-70-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6272-65-74-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-75+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5071-70-72-71+44.823

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
    • Campos has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.286

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos recorded a -0.496 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, representing the strongest aspect of his recent game.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

