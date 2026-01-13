Rafael Campos betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Rafael Campos has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament, shooting 1-under in 2025 and 2021. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first weekend at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Campos' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|2021
|MC
|69-70
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|4.823
Campos' recent performances
- Campos had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
- Campos has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.286
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.031 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos recorded a -0.496 mark in his past five starts, showing challenges with his iron play.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, representing the strongest aspect of his recent game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.