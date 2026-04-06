2026 Masters Tournament preview: Betting odds and stats
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Scottie Scheffler talks about his 2024 Masters win
The PGA TOUR heads to Augusta, Georgia this week for the 2026 Masters Tournament. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: April 9-12, 2026
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,565 yards
- Purse: Not available
- Previous winner: Rory McIlroy
Betting profiles for the 2026 Masters Tournament
- Ludvig Åberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Daniel Berger Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Keegan Bradley Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Brennan Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacob Bridgeman Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Burns Click here for player betting preview.
- Ángel Cabrera Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Campbell Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Cantlay Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Fred Couples Click here for player betting preview.
- Jason Day Click here for player betting preview.
- Bryson DeChambeau Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Ethan Fang Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Fox Click here for player betting preview.
- Sergio Garcia Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Gerard Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Tyrrell Hatton Click here for player betting preview.
- Russell Henley Click here for player betting preview.
- Jackson Herrington Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Brandon Holtz Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Homa Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland Click here for player betting preview.
- Mason Howell Click here for player betting preview.
- Sungjae Im Click here for player betting preview.
- Casey Jarvis Click here for player betting preview.
- Dustin Johnson Click here for player betting preview.
- Zach Johnson Click here for player betting preview.
- Naoyuki Kataoka Click here for player betting preview.
- Johnny Keefer Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Kurt Kitayama Click here for player betting preview.
- Jake Knapp Click here for player betting preview.
- Brooks Koepka Click here for player betting preview.
- Fifa Laopakdee Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- Haotong Li Click here for player betting preview.
- Shane Lowry Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt McCarty Click here for player betting preview.
- Rory McIlroy Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom McKibbin Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Noren Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- José María Olazábal Click here for player betting preview.
- Carlos Ortiz Click here for player betting preview.
- Marco Penge Click here for player betting preview.
- Aldrich Potgieter Click here for player betting preview.
- Mateo Pulcini Click here for player betting preview.
- Jon Rahm Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Reed Click here for player betting preview.
- Kristoffer Reitan Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Riley Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Rose Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- Charl Schwartzel Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Scott Click here for player betting preview.
- Vijay Singh Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Smith Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Spieth Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Stevens Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Thomas Click here for player betting preview.
- Sami Valimaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Bubba Watson Click here for player betting preview.
- Mike Weir Click here for player betting preview.
- Danny Willett Click here for player betting preview.
- Gary Woodland Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Young Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.