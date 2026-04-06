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Samuel Stevens betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Samuel Stevens will make his first appearance in the Masters Tournament in at least the past five years when he tees off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12. The defending champion Rory McIlroy won the tournament in 2025 with a score of 11-under.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Stevens' first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open567-65-67-67-14110.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship5872-72-72-75+310.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1674-68-67-65-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5569-72-68-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3566-70-72-70-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-72-71-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT664-67-68-67-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-68-68-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT767-67-67-63-18--

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.335 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5450.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3280.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green81-0.006-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.218-0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6490.335

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.328 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 71.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.69% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 357 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) this season with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.649 (38th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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    -17

    1

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    R4
    -5

    T2

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    M. Wallace
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    R4
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    A. Putnam
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