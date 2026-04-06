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José María Olazábal betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

JosÃ© MarÃ­a OlazÃ¡bal of Spain plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

JosÃ© MarÃ­a OlazÃ¡bal of Spain plays his shot from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    José María Olazábal returns to the Masters Tournament, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12. Olazábal looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Olazábal at the Masters Tournament.

    Olazábal's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-74+7
    2024T4577-73-75-72+9
    2023MC77-77+10
    2022MC77-84+17
    2021T5075-71-75-75+8

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Olazábal's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Olazábal's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 9-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Olazábal's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Hoag ClassicT1469-67-67-10--
    March 22, 2026Cologuard ClassicT6978-76-67+8--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--

    Olazábal's recent performances

    • Olazábal has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Hoag Classic, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

    Olazábal's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Olazábal's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Olazábal for the 2026 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olazábal as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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    -17

    1

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    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
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    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

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    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
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    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
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    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

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    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
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    -16
    R4
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    -16

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    R. MacIntyre
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    -16
    R4
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    T5

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    USA
    A. Putnam
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    -15
    R4
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    -15

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    -15
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    L. Åberg
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    R4
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    R4
    -2
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