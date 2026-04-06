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2H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley finished tied for fourth at seven-under in 2023, his best Masters Tournament result in recent years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 looking to improve on his tied for 38th finish from 2024.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Masters Tournament.

    Henley's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-68+3
    2024T3873-77-74-71+7
    2023T473-67-71-70-7
    2022T3073-74-76-70+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at seven-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1368-71-71-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-69-71-68-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-69-71-67-1551.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT865-66-69-67-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1965-73-67-67-843.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1965-68-74-72-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT261-66-69-69-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1569-68-68-73-2--

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • Henley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1360.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.313-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.1990.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5370.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Total201.1861.028

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley has delivered a 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 25.23% of the time.
    • Henley has earned 484 FedExCup Regular Season points (29th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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