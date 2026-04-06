Min Woo Lee betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to a shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee finished 49th at 6-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Lee's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|49
|71-72-77-74
|+6
|2024
|T22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2022
|T14
|73-75-72-70
|+2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished 49th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.1
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|233.3
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|69-65-74-65
|-11
|105.0
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|67-65-70-65
|-21
|375.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-65-68-73
|-7
|26.5
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|62-71-69-70
|-16
|15.5
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 2.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.675
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.266
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.294
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.457
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.693
|2.087
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee ranks seventh on TOUR with a 0.675 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lee sports a 0.266 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivers a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranks second by breaking par 28.97% of the time.
- Lee ranks fifth on TOUR with a 1.693 Strokes Gained: Total average in 2026 and has earned 944 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.