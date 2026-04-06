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3H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to a shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to a shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee finished 49th at 6-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Masters Tournament.

    Lee's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20254971-72-77-74+6
    2024T2274-74-75-69+4
    2023MC75-75+6
    2022T1473-75-72-70+2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished 49th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT368-63-67-67-15162.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3272-70-70-74-226.1
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT669-71-68-70-10233.3
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1269-65-74-65-11105.0
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT267-65-70-65-21375.0
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-65-68-73-726.5
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3862-71-69-70-1615.5
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1073-65-67-68-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6876-72-72-70+10--

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 2.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6750.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2660.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2940.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4570.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.6932.087

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee ranks seventh on TOUR with a 0.675 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Lee sports a 0.266 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee delivers a 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranks second by breaking par 28.97% of the time.
    • Lee ranks fifth on TOUR with a 1.693 Strokes Gained: Total average in 2026 and has earned 944 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks eighth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    J. Spaun
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    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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