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2H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Max Homa tied for 12th at Augusta National Golf Club last year, shooting 4-under. He'll return to the Masters Tournament April 9-12 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at one of golf's most prestigious venues.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Masters Tournament.

    Homa's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1274-70-69-71-4
    2024T367-71-73-73-4
    2023T4371-73-72-78+6
    2022T4874-73-77-78+14
    2021MC74-74+4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-72-70-73-226.100
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1373-66-69-67-956.250
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3770-66-73-71-421.563
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-75-72E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-69-68-68-1725.273
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT970-66-66-67-15--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-73-67-4--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty two times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.035-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2500.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.210-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.045-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.039-0.071

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a 0.250 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 133 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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