Shane Lowry betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry finished tied for third at the Masters Tournament in 2022 with a score of 5-under. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12, 2026 with hopes of improving upon his tied for 42nd finish from last year's tournament.
Lowry's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|71-68-72-81
|+4
|2024
|T43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|2023
|T16
|68-72-73-73
|-2
|2022
|T3
|73-68-73-69
|-5
|2021
|T21
|71-73-72-72
|E
At the Masters Tournament
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 5-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|70-67-63-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-69-67-67
|-18
|147.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.206
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.474
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.085
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.348
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.944
|0.711
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.474 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry delivers a 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 421 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.