Shane Lowry betting profile: Masters Tournament

Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Lowry has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.