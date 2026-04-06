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Shane Lowry betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the tenth tee during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry finished tied for third at the Masters Tournament in 2022 with a score of 5-under. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12, 2026 with hopes of improving upon his tied for 42nd finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Masters Tournament.

    Lowry's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4271-68-72-81+4
    2024T4373-74-75-74+8
    2023T1668-72-73-73-2
    2022T373-68-73-69-5
    2021T2171-73-72-72E

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for third at 5-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-69-68-723.955
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT270-67-63-69-15208.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2473-68-69-67-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-69-67-67-18147.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1370-63-68-69-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-75-67+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2060.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4740.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.085-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3480.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.9440.711

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.474 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry delivers a 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    • Lowry has earned 421 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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