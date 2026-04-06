Haotong Li betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Haotong Li has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. The tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12.
At the Masters Tournament
- Li has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|71-71-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|68-67-64-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|66-73-69-69
|-3
|5.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Li has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.450
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.293
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.198
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.247
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.298
|-0.240
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.450 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.293 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
- Li has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.