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3H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. The tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12.

    Latest odds for Li at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • Li has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3271-71-69-67-622.300
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-68-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT868-67-64-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5566-73-69-69-35.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4500.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.293-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.198-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.247-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.298-0.240

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.450 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.293 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
    • Li has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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