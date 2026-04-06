Haotong Li betting profile: Masters Tournament

Li has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.

Li has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.