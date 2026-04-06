Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up his third shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick shot 3-over and finished tied for 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|71-73-74-73
|+3
|2024
|T22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|2023
|T10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|2022
|T14
|71-73-76-70
|+2
|2021
|T34
|74-70-73-73
|+2
At the Masters Tournament
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for tenth at 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|1
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|500.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|74-70-70-75
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|80.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|69-67-65-74
|-13
|3.900
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T17
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|67-69-64-67
|-13
|80.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.811 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.549
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.810
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.309
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.083
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.584
|1.645
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.549 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.810 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 72.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 26.79% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,229 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.