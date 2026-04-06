Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Masters Tournament

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.811 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.