Ángel Cabrera betting profile: Masters Tournament

Cabrera has finished in the top 10 two times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.

Cabrera has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.