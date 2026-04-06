Ángel Cabrera betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Ãngel Cabrera of Argentina reacts to his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic 2025 at The Country Club of Virginia on October 17, 2025 in Richmond, Virginia. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Ángel Cabrera missed the cut at last year's Masters Tournament, shooting 11-over. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Cabrera's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-80
|+11
At the Masters Tournament
- In Cabrera's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Cabrera's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Cologuard Classic
|T57
|70-70-75
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational
|T35
|78-71-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|Chubb Classic
|T7
|68-67-73
|-8
|--
|Jan. 24, 2026
|Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
|2
|68-62-66
|-20
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
Cabrera's recent performances
- Cabrera has finished in the top 10 two times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
- Cabrera has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cabrera has averaged -0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cabrera's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.531
Cabrera's advanced stats and rankings
- Cabrera posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.200 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cabrera showed a -0.133 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Cabrera delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged -0.531 during this stretch.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cabrera as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.