PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard talks with his caddie before hitting a tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard talks with his caddie before hitting a tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-66E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2773-68-73-71-339
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2373-67-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-70-69-67-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4572-68-66-72-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1170-67-71-68-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT270-66-64-65-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii269-64-68-65-14300
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.3000.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.7120.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.276-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.204-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.9400.308

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.712 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.87% of the time.
    • Gerard has earned 662 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Rory McIlroy betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Justin Rose betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW