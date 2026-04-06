Ryan Gerard betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard talks with his caddie before hitting a tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|39
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|73-67-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|72-68-66-72
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|70-66-64-65
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|69-64-68-65
|-14
|300
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.300
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.712
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.276
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.204
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.940
|0.308
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.712 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.87% of the time.
- Gerard has earned 662 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 18th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.