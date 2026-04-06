Chris Gotterup betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Chris Gotterup of the United States plays a shot during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Masters Tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2026. This would mark Gotterup's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Gotterup's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- Gotterup has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.579
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.436
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.296
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.023
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.335
|0.411
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.579 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.436 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
- Gotterup has accumulated 1,219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.