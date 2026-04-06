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2H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays a shot during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays a shot during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    The Masters Tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12, 2026. This would mark Gotterup's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Gotterup's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-69-65-65-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5671-73-68-78+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-69-76-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3764-71-70-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open163-71-70-64-16500.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-70-70-69-1146.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii163-69-68-64-16500.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4074-66-72-68-4--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1070-63-69-66-12--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • Gotterup has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5790.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4360.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.2960.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.023-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.3350.411

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.579 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.436 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 1,219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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