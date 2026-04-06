Chris Gotterup betting profile: Masters Tournament

Gotterup has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.

Gotterup has finished in the top-five twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.