Mason Howell betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Mason Howell has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in this prestigious major championship.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Howell's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Howell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
Howell's recent performances
- Howell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Howell has an average of -1.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Howell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.379
|0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.221
|-1.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.542
|-0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.117
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.268
|-1.556
Howell's advanced stats and rankings
- Howell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.379 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Howell has struggled with a -1.221 mark. He has hit 63.89% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Howell has delivered a 1.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.