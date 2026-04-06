Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 for the Masters Tournament. MacIntyre missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Masters in 2025.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2022
|T23
|73-73-76-69
|+3
|2021
|T12
|74-70-70-72
|-2
At the Masters Tournament
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 12th at 2-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.655
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.247
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.120
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.869
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.397
|1.493
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.655 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has a -0.247 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.54, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
- MacIntyre ranks 10th with 780 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and third with a 10.71% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.