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3H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 for the Masters Tournament. MacIntyre missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Masters in 2025.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Masters Tournament.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-75+6
    2022T2373-73-76-69+3
    2021T1274-70-70-72-2

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 12th at 2-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT266-64-72-70-16208.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship472-72-65-69-10325.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-72-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2073-69-66-67-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3771-68-66-72-1119.969
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3863-72-67-70-1615.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT467-71-67-63-12122.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1764-66-72-69-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship262-64-68-73-13--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3867-70-68-72-3--

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 1.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6550.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.247-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1200.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.8690.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.3971.493

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.655 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has a -0.247 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.54, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
    • MacIntyre ranks 10th with 780 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and third with a 10.71% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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