Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Masters Tournament

MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.655 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has a -0.247 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.54, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 26.19% of the time.