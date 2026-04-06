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J.J. Spaun betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun finished tied for 50th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improvement in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Masters Tournament.

    Spaun's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20255074-72-74-75+7
    2022T2374-70-75-72+3

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished 50th after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 23rd at three-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open169-69-66-67-17500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2471-72-68-73-447.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4570-73-67-68-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4066-71-72-66-512.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has one victory and has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.884 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1560.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5870.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.013-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.554-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2010.412

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.587 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
    • Spaun has earned 575 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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