J.J. Spaun betting profile: Masters Tournament
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J.J. Spaun of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun finished tied for 50th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improvement in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Spaun's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|2022
|T23
|74-70-75-72
|+3
At the Masters Tournament
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished 50th after posting a score of seven-over.
- Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 23rd at three-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|69-69-66-67
|-17
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|70-73-67-68
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|66-71-72-66
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has one victory and has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.884 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.156
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.587
|0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.013
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.554
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.201
|0.412
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.587 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 70th by breaking par 22.45% of the time.
- Spaun has earned 575 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.