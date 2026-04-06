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3H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    McNealy finished tied for 32nd at plus-1 in last year's Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Masters Tournament.

    McNealy's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3272-73-71-73+1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of plus-1.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2167-74-67-71-937.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-71-73-75-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1370-74-69-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2967-72-63-73-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-65-72-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open1065-70-70-70-1375.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2466-66-74-67-732.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3100.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.176-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2210.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2860.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9940.695

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.176 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
    • McNealy has earned 349 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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