Maverick McNealy betting profile: Masters Tournament

McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.

McNealy has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.