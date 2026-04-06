Maverick McNealy betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Maverick McNealy watches a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
McNealy finished tied for 32nd at plus-1 in last year's Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Masters Tournament.
McNealy's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|72-73-71-73
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of plus-1.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.310
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.176
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.221
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.286
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.994
|0.695
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a 0.176 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 96th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 349 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.