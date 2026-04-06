Brandon Holtz betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Brandon Holtz has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark at the 2026 Masters Tournament.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Holtz's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Holtz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Holtz's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Holtz for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Holtz as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.