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Casey Jarvis betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Casey Jarvis of South Africa hits his second shot from a bunker on the 4th hole on day four of the Hero Indian Open 2026 at DLF Golf and County Club on March 29, 2026 in New Delhi, India. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Casey Jarvis of South Africa hits his second shot from a bunker on the 4th hole on day four of the Hero Indian Open 2026 at DLF Golf and County Club on March 29, 2026 in New Delhi, India. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

    Casey Jarvis makes his debut at the Masters Tournament in the past five years, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12. This will mark his first appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in recent years.

    Latest odds for Jarvis at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Jarvis' first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Jarvis' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC69-70----
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--

    Jarvis' recent performances

    • Jarvis' best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
    • He has an average of -0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jarvis has an average of 0.938 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jarvis has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jarvis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.467

    Jarvis' advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Jarvis averaged -0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.938 in his past five starts, showing relative strength in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Jarvis posted a -0.223 average in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement in short game situations.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jarvis as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    J. Spaun
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    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

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    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

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    ENG
    M. Wallace
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    -16

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    M. Wallace
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    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
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    -3

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    M. Kim
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    -16
    R4
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    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
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    -16
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    -16
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    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
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    SWE
    L. Åberg
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