Casey Jarvis betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Casey Jarvis of South Africa hits his second shot from a bunker on the 4th hole on day four of the Hero Indian Open 2026 at DLF Golf and County Club on March 29, 2026 in New Delhi, India. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Casey Jarvis makes his debut at the Masters Tournament in the past five years, set to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12. This will mark his first appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in recent years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Jarvis' first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Jarvis' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|69-70
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Jarvis' recent performances
- Jarvis' best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.
- He has an average of -0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jarvis has an average of 0.938 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jarvis has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.467 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jarvis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.467
Jarvis' advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Jarvis averaged -0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.938 in his past five starts, showing relative strength in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Jarvis posted a -0.223 average in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement in short game situations.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jarvis as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.