Casey Jarvis betting profile: Masters Tournament

Jarvis' best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Barracuda Championship.

He has an average of -0.785 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Jarvis has an average of 0.938 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Jarvis has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.