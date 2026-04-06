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44M AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5568-73-70-74+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6872-70-74-75+32.116
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-70-69-71-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4167-70-71-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4969-67-77-70-57.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1269-74-69-74+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-72-72-68-3--

    Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for twelfth with a score of 6-over.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3560.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.081-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.226-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.1380.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.0730.134

    Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sports a 0.081 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen has delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Neergaard-Petersen has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (152nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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