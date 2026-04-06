Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Masters Tournament

Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He has three top-five finishes in his last ten starts.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.