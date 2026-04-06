Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will compete in the Masters Tournament for the first time in the past five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark at this prestigious major championship.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He has three top-five finishes in his last ten starts.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.237 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.483 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 1.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.501
|0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.152
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.339
|1.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.933
|1.942
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.245 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.501 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 1.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 4th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.47, and he ranked third by breaking par 28.30% of the time.
- Bridgeman leads the FedExCup Regular Season points standings with 1,452 points and ranks 7th with an 11.28% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.