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Ethan Fang betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Amateur Ethan Fang plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Amateur Ethan Fang plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Ethan Fang has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Fang at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Fang's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--

    Fang's recent performances

    • Fang's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • Fang has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.947 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fang has averaged -1.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.045

    Fang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fang recorded a -0.947 mark in his past five starts, suggesting difficulties with iron play and approach shots.
    • On the greens, Fang delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing relative strength in his putting game compared to other aspects of his performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fang as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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