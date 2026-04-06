Ethan Fang betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Amateur Ethan Fang plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Ethan Fang has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Fang's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Fang's recent performances
- Fang's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Fang has an average of -0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.947 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fang has averaged -1.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.045
Fang's advanced stats and rankings
- Fang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fang recorded a -0.947 mark in his past five starts, suggesting difficulties with iron play and approach shots.
- On the greens, Fang delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing relative strength in his putting game compared to other aspects of his performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fang as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.