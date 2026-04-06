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2H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka missed the cut at Augusta National Golf Club in 2025 after shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at the Masters Tournament April 9-12 looking to improve upon his recent performance at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Masters Tournament.

    Straka's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-71+5
    2024T1673-71-74-72+2
    2023T4670-73-74-78+7
    2022T3074-72-76-71+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT867-70-72-71-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-69-66-76-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5070-68-80-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT266-66-67-68-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-69-67-68-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1690.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5680.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.128-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0400.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.9060.652

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.568 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 66.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
    • Straka ranks 14th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 722 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.00% (58th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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