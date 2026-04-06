Sepp Straka betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Sepp Straka of Austria tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka missed the cut at Augusta National Golf Club in 2025 after shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at the Masters Tournament April 9-12 looking to improve upon his recent performance at this major championship.
Straka's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|2024
|T16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|2023
|T46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|2022
|T30
|74-72-76-71
|+5
At the Masters Tournament
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|67-70-72-71
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-69-66-76
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|70-68-80-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|66-66-67-68
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-69-67-68
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.169
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.568
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.128
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.040
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.906
|0.652
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.169 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sported a 0.568 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 66.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka delivered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
- Straka ranks 14th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 722 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.00% (58th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.