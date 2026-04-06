Jake Knapp betting profile: Masters Tournament

Knapp has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.

He also has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Knapp has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.