Jake Knapp betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Jake Knapp of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp finished tied for 55th at 13-over in his 2024 appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Knapp's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
At the Masters Tournament
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 13-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He also has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 1.968 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.264
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.342
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.111
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|1.285
|1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.002
|1.968
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 2.002, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.285 ranks second on TOUR.
- He also ranks first on TOUR with an average of 27.27 Putts Per Round and second in Bogey Avoidance at 10.47%.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Knapp posted a 0.264 average that ranks 47th on TOUR, while his Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.342 ranks 42nd on TOUR, and he ranks 71st with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Knapp ranks 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 769 and 14th with a 26.07% Par Breakers rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.