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3H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp finished tied for 55th at 13-over in his 2024 appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Masters Tournament.

    Knapp's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5574-76-78-73+13

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He also has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.518 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 1.968 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2640.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3420.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.1110.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting21.2851.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.0021.968

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 2.002, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.285 ranks second on TOUR.
    • He also ranks first on TOUR with an average of 27.27 Putts Per Round and second in Bogey Avoidance at 10.47%.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Knapp posted a 0.264 average that ranks 47th on TOUR, while his Driving Distance of 319.3 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.342 ranks 42nd on TOUR, and he ranks 71st with a 66.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Knapp ranks 12th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 769 and 14th with a 26.07% Par Breakers rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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