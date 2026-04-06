Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament

Højgaard has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.

Højgaard has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.