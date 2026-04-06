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Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard finished tied for 32nd at one-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Masters Tournament.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3273-67-75-74+1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of one-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-71-67-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6871-71-74-71+33.060
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-77+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-72-66-67-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2468-70-66-72-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3074-67-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1472-68-68-66-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT369-69-66-65-19--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.172-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3330.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.273-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5900.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8230.488

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.333 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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