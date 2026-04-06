Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard finished tied for 32nd at one-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Højgaard's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of one-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|71-71-74-71
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-72-66-67
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|72-68-68-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|69-69-66-65
|-19
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.387 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.172
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.333
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.273
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.590
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.823
|0.488
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.333 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.