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Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Mario Vilardi of the Boys 10-11 group poses with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mario Vilardi of the Boys 10-11 group poses with Bryson DeChambeau of the United States during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for fifth at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for DeChambeau at the Masters Tournament.

    DeChambeau's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T569-68-69-75-7
    2024T665-73-75-73-2
    2023MC74-74+4
    2022MC76-80+12
    2021T4676-67-75-75+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    DeChambeau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1078-65-68-64-9--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT271-68-69-70-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT569-68-69-75-7--

    DeChambeau's recent performances

    • DeChambeau has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • DeChambeau has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
    • DeChambeau has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • DeChambeau has averaged 0.703 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.703

    DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

    • DeChambeau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.585 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strong performance from the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, DeChambeau sported a 0.035 mark.
    • Around the greens, DeChambeau delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, DeChambeau posted a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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