Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: Masters Tournament

DeChambeau has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

DeChambeau has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.

DeChambeau has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.