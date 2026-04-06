Tom McKibbin betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the second hole on Day One of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 04, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Tom McKibbin has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is McKibbin's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McKibbin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-71-74-73
|+4
|13.050
McKibbin's recent performances
- McKibbin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
- McKibbin has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McKibbin has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McKibbin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.291
McKibbin's advanced stats and rankings
- McKibbin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McKibbin recorded a -0.229 mark in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his iron play.
- On the greens, McKibbin delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid putting performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for McKibbin as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.