PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Tom McKibbin betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the second hole on Day One of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 04, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the second hole on Day One of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 04, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Tom McKibbin has not competed in the Masters Tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for McKibbin at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is McKibbin's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McKibbin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-71-74-73+413.050

    McKibbin's recent performances

    • McKibbin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 50th with a score of 4-over.
    • McKibbin has an average of 0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McKibbin has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McKibbin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.291

    McKibbin's advanced stats and rankings

    • McKibbin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McKibbin recorded a -0.229 mark in his past five starts, indicating an area for improvement in his iron play.
    • On the greens, McKibbin delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McKibbin as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Jon Rahm betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Carlos Ortiz betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Ethan Fang betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW