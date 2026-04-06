Sungjae Im betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im finished tied for fifth at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of contending for the green jacket in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Im's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|2024
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|2023
|T16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|2022
|T8
|67-74-71-75
|-1
|2021
|MC
|77-80
|+13
At the Masters Tournament
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|4.6
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115.0
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|68-67-77-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|71-64-71-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|30.25
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Im has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.101
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.240
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.307
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.197
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.162
|0.401
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.101 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.240 mark. He hit 57.87% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.67 putts per round, and he broke par 19.91% of the time.
- Im currently ranks 105th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 120 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.