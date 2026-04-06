PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Masters Tournament

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im finished tied for fifth at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of contending for the green jacket in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Im at the Masters Tournament.

    Im's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T571-70-71-69-7
    2024MC77-74+7
    2023T1671-76-67-72-2
    2022T867-74-71-75-1
    2021MC77-80+13

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-14.6
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT464-69-69-74-8115.0
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-72+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-70-67-68-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2768-67-77-68E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4071-75-77-67+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1771-64-71-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2764-64-73-71-830.25
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Im has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.101-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2400.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3070.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1970.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1620.401

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.101 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.240 mark. He hit 57.87% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.67 putts per round, and he broke par 19.91% of the time.
    • Im currently ranks 105th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 120 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Justin Rose betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 6, 2026

    Rory McIlroy betting profile: Masters Tournament

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW