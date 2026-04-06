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3H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters Tournament in 2021 with a score of 10-under and finished tied for 21st at 2-under in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on another green jacket in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2173-68-79-66-2
    2024T3876-74-71-74+7
    2023T1671-70-70-75-2
    2022T1472-69-77-72+2
    2021169-71-65-73-10

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2770-72-76-67-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4170-74-73-72+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2869-72-69-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-67-67-69-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open268-64-68-68-16300.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1164-73-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1369-70-65-67-954.167
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2072-68-69-67-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship2969-69-76-69+3--

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.0990.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6350.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3900.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2710.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.1970.791

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.635 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
    • Matsuyama ranks 16th with 687 FedExCup Regular Season points this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.28% ranks seventh on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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