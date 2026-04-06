Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters Tournament in 2021 with a score of 10-under and finished tied for 21st at 2-under in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on another green jacket in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|2024
|T38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|2023
|T16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|2022
|T14
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|2021
|1
|69-71-65-73
|-10
At the Masters Tournament
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 2-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|70-69-70-70
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|69-72-69-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-67-67-69
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|68-64-68-68
|-16
|300.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|64-73-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|69-70-65-67
|-9
|54.167
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|72-68-69-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-69-76-69
|+3
|--
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of 0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.099
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.635
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.390
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.271
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.197
|0.791
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.635 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
- Matsuyama ranks 16th with 687 FedExCup Regular Season points this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.28% ranks seventh on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.