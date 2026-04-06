Rory McIlroy betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Masters Champion Rory McIlroy poses with reacts during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy returns as defending champion to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12, having won with a score of 11-under last year. The Northern Irishman looks to capture his second consecutive Masters title.
McIlroy's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|72-66-66-73
|-11
|2024
|T22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|2023
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|2022
|2
|73-73-71-64
|-7
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
At the Masters Tournament
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 11-under.
- McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-71-72-71
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|66-65-69-67
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|68-67-72-64
|-17
|85.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.799
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.748
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.386
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.148
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.785
|1.140
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.799, ranking first on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranked 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy sported a 0.748 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
- McIlroy has accumulated 476 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.92% ranked first on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.