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3H AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Masters Champion Rory McIlroy poses with reacts during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Masters Champion Rory McIlroy poses with reacts during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy returns as defending champion to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12, having won with a score of 11-under last year. The Northern Irishman looks to capture his second consecutive Masters title.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Masters Tournament.

    McIlroy's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025172-66-66-73-11
    2024T2271-77-71-73+4
    2023MC72-77+5
    2022273-73-71-64-7
    2021MC76-74+6

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 11-under.
    • McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-71-72-71E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D72-68-4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT266-65-69-67-17375.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1468-67-72-64-1785.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2366-67-71-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-66-71-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT770-69-66-69-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT268-65-66-68-13245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top-10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 1.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7990.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.7480.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3860.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.148-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.7851.140

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.799, ranking first on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 315.5 yards ranked 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy sported a 0.748 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy delivered a -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
    • McIlroy has accumulated 476 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.92% ranked first on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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