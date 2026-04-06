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3H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished tied for 32nd at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his previous showing at the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Masters Tournament.

    Greyserman's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3271-75-69-74+1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1874-70-74-67-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2468-66-70-73-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-68-69-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC64-78-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-65-71-71-145.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship6269-68-70-71-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic267-63-71-65-18--

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged -0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.675-0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.273-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0680.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2210.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.795-0.565

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman has a -0.273 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
    • Greyserman has earned 120 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    J. Spaun
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    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

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    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
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    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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