Max Greyserman betting profile: Masters Tournament
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 32nd at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his previous showing at the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Greyserman's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|74-70-74-67
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.465 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.675
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.273
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.068
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.221
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.795
|-0.565
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman has a -0.273 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 120 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.