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Dustin Johnson betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Masters Champion Dustin Johnson poses with Finley Nelson of the Boys 7-9 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Masters Champion Dustin Johnson poses with Finley Nelson of the Boys 7-9 group during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Dustin Johnson returns to Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 for the 2026 Masters Tournament. Johnson missed the cut in his most recent appearance at Augusta in 2025, shooting 3-over.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Masters Tournament.

    Johnson's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-73+3
    2024MC78-79+13
    2023T4871-72-78-75+8
    2022T1269-73-75-72+1
    2021MC74-75+5

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event in the last five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-67-69-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-76+12--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 6-under.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.672

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson averaged -0.066 in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Johnson struggled with a -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, which has been a significant weakness in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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