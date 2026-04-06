Matt McCarty betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty finished tied for 14th at three-under in his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
McCarty's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|71-68-75-71
|-3
At the Masters Tournament
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of three-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|12.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.8
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.0
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.3
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|46.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.8
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.5
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged -0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.025
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.100
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.297
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.191
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.231
|-0.523
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.100 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.