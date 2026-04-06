Matt McCarty betting profile: Masters Tournament

McCarty has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

McCarty has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.