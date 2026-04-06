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Matt McCarty betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty finished tied for 14th at three-under in his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Masters Tournament.

    McCarty's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1471-68-75-71-3

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of three-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3974-68-70-71-512.8
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.8
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2470-69-69-69-741.0
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6775-69-73-68-36.3
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1870-68-69-70-1146.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-66-68-68-23183.8
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5567-72-68-70-35.5

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged -0.523 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee91-0.025-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.100-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.297-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.191-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.231-0.523

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a -0.100 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Valero Texas Open

    1

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Matt Wallace
    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T2

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    -16

    T2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T5

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2
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