Ben Griffin betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Ben Griffin looks on while playing the 16th hole prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Griffin will make his Masters Tournament debut at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12, 2026. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Griffin's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.264
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.115
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.454
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.156
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.230
|-0.300
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (129th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Griffin sports a -0.115 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excels around the greens with a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which places him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Griffin has earned 168 FedExCup Regular Season points (82nd) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.