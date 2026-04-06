Ben Griffin betting profile: Masters Tournament

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (129th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Griffin sports a -0.115 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

Griffin excels around the greens with a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which places him 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.