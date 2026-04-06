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Ben Griffin betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Ben Griffin looks on while playing the 16th hole prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin looks on while playing the 16th hole prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Griffin will make his Masters Tournament debut at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12, 2026. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Griffin's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2870-68-68-67-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4173-68-71-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3770-68-65-74-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-67-69-70-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2463-68-69-70-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1963-71-71-67-843.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship165-65-66-63-29--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.264-0.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.115-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4540.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1560.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.230-0.300

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.264 (129th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Griffin sports a -0.115 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin excels around the greens with a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026, which places him 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Griffin has earned 168 FedExCup Regular Season points (82nd) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
    -5

    T2

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    M. Wallace
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    -16

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    M. Wallace
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    -16
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    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
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    -16
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    T5

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    A. Putnam
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    -15
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    -15

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    Tot
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    SWE
    L. Åberg
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    R4
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