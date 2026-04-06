Jon Rahm betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with a score of 12-under and finished tied for 14th last year. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set on reclaiming the green jacket in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Rahm's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|75-71-70-69
|-3
|2024
|T45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|2023
|1
|65-69-73-69
|-12
|2022
|T27
|74-72-77-69
|+4
|2021
|T5
|72-72-72-66
|-6
At the Masters Tournament
- In Rahm's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Rahm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 12-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rahm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|69-75-73-67
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-70-67-73
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|75-71-70-69
|-3
|--
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 4-over.
- Rahm has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.654 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rahm has averaged 1.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.588
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
- Rahm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.627 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rahm sported a 0.654 mark in his past five starts, showing strength in his iron play.
- On the greens, Rahm delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating positive performance with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.