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44M AGO

Vijay Singh betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Vijay Singh of Fiji prepares to play a tee shot on the second hole during Round One of the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club on March 27, 2026 in Newport Beach, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Vijay Singh of Fiji prepares to play a tee shot on the second hole during Round One of the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club on March 27, 2026 in Newport Beach, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

    Vijay Singh finished tied for 58th at 14-over in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Singh at the Masters Tournament.

    Singh's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5875-73-82-72+14
    2023MC75-75+6
    2022MC78-80+14
    2021MC79-80+15

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Singh's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Singh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4068-70-68-69-512
    Nov. 16, 2025Charles Schwab Cup ChampionshipT869-69-68-65-13195000
    Oct. 26, 2025Simmons Bank ChampionshipT2171-70-70-555230
    Oct. 19, 2025Dominion Energy Charity ClassicT6274-72-74+46670
    Oct. 5, 2025Constellation FURYK & FRIENDST367-70-70-9--
    Sept. 21, 2025PURE Insurance Championship267-69-69-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025The Ally ChallengeT871-68-68-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025Rogers Charity ClassicT3070-68-66-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025Boeing ClassicT2067-72-71-6--
    June 29, 2025U.S. Senior Open Championship6373-71-75-76+15--

    Singh's recent performances

    • Singh has finished in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • Singh has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PURE Insurance Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Singh has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Singh has averaged 0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Singh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.736-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2480.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6100.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3460.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4680.134

    Singh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Singh posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.736 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.0 yards reflects his current form.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Singh sported a 0.248 mark. He maintained a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Singh delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.25 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.83% of the time.
    • Singh ranks 176th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 12 points earned this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Singh as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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