Harry Hall betting profile: Masters Tournament

Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.152 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hall excelled around the greens, ranking fifth with a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.

On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.