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3H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England hits a tee shot on the eighth hole prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England hits a tee shot on the eighth hole prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2026 Masters Tournament, running April 9-12. This will be Hall's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Masters Tournament.

    At the Masters Tournament

    • This is Hall's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-70-67-723.955
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT973-69-68-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2468-71-67-68-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2472-66-67-65-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT665-69-66-69-1186.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1770-65-70-66-9--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship668-67-67-70-8--

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.240-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.1520.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5380.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4550.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6000.582

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.152 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hall excelled around the greens, ranking fifth with a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
    • Hall has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    A. Putnam
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    L. Åberg
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