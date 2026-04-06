Harry Hall betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Harry Hall of England hits a tee shot on the eighth hole prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 25, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2026 Masters Tournament, running April 9-12. This will be Hall's first appearance at the Masters in the past five years.
At the Masters Tournament
- This is Hall's first time competing in the Masters Tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-70-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|68-71-67-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-69-66-69
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|6
|68-67-67-70
|-8
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.240
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.152
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.538
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.455
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.600
|0.582
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.152 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall excelled around the greens, ranking fifth with a 0.538 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.04, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 24.79% of the time.
- Hall has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.