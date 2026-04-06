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Patrick Reed betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Patrick Reed of the United States plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day one of the Joburg Open 2026 at Houghton GC on March 05, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Patrick Reed of the United States plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day one of the Joburg Open 2026 at Houghton GC on March 05, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Patrick Reed finished third at nine-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Reed at the Masters Tournament.

    Reed's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025371-70-69-69-9
    2024T1274-70-73-72+1
    2023T471-70-72-68-7
    2022T3574-73-73-74+6
    2021T870-75-70-69-4

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Reed's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Reed's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-74-71-70+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament371-70-69-69-9--

    Reed's recent performances

    • Reed has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
    • Reed has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reed has averaged 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reed's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.540

    Reed's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reed averaged -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Reed posted a 0.363 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Reed delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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