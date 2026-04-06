Patrick Reed betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Patrick Reed of the United States plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day one of the Joburg Open 2026 at Houghton GC on March 05, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Patrick Reed finished third at nine-under in his most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Reed's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|2024
|T12
|74-70-73-72
|+1
|2023
|T4
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|2022
|T35
|74-73-73-74
|+6
|2021
|T8
|70-75-70-69
|-4
At the Masters Tournament
- In Reed's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of nine-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Reed's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-69
|-9
|--
Reed's recent performances
- Reed has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
- Reed has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reed has averaged 0.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reed's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.540
Reed's advanced stats and rankings
- Reed averaged -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Reed posted a 0.363 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Reed delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reed as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.