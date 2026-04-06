Aaron Rai betting profile: Masters Tournament
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Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai finished tied for 27th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.
Rai's recent history at the Masters Tournament
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
At the Masters Tournament
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.088
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.094
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.016
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.437
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.448
|-0.614
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.7 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.094 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Rai has earned 77 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Masters Tournament.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.