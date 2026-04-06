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Aaron Rai betting profile: Masters Tournament

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Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai finished tied for 27th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Masters Tournament.

    Rai's recent history at the Masters Tournament

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2770-74-73-70-1

    At the Masters Tournament

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Masters Tournament, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.088-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.094-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.0160.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.437-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.448-0.614

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.7 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.094 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 141st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Rai has earned 77 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Masters Tournament.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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    M. Wallace
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    R4
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    -16
    R4
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    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
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    -16
    R4
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    A. Putnam
    Tot
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    R4
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    Tot
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    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
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    R4
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