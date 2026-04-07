Running with Rick: Ludvig Åberg getting hot just in time for the Masters

Matt Fitzpatrick has been nothing short of spectacular in the last year. He’s gained 1.43 strokes per round on the field over the last 365 days, which is the seventh-best mark of anyone in this field. During that time, he has piled up seven top-10 finishes and two wins around the globe. Augusta National will ask for a complete game, and that’s exactly what Fitzpatrick offers, gaining strokes in all four major categories. Not only is he gaining in all categories, but his skills are so evenly distributed that he opens up multiple paths to the top of the board. Already a major champion, Fitzpatrick earned two top-eight finishes in majors last year and will look to continue that trend into the first major of this year. He’s capable of winning this week, with odds at +2600.