Gary Woodland betting profile: Masters Tournament

Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Woodland has an average of 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.